Empower Me delivers love for Valentine’s Day

Members of the special needs adult group decorated 60 candy dishes for the fundraiser and then took a van to personally deliver the gifts. Signups were available online.

“I was hoping for 20, and then 40 came, and then 20 more, and then I was covered in glitter,” said Beth Goolesby with Empower Me. “The Valentine’s fundraiser is for the Day Dreamers program.”

Each gift cost $15, which included delivery. Some were delivered to homes, some to teachers in schools, and some participants ordered gifts for the whole office.

Day Dreamers are adults who are beyond high school age, and the program is part of the larger Empower Me nonprofit group that puts on events and activities for special needs people of all ages.

“All these people would just sit at home with nothing to do, so we are doing one day a week now, and after the summer, we’re going to two days. We just have a blast,” Goolesby said. “It’s just as much fun for us workers as it is for the kids. We’ve gone bowling. We’ll go to the movies. We have so much fun.”

Day Dreamers who delivered gifts Tuesday include Laura Beth Atwood, Bailey Brown, Zach Hennessee, Paige Wright, Landon Brown, and Brigette Anderson.

Goolesby said the group plans to offer a similar gift service for the week of Mother’s Day.

Find out more at empowermecenter.com.