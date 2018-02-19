logo

Community

Gladeville student receives bicycle from Rotary club

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 3:00 PM

The Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club recently awarded bicycles to nine well-deserving students in Mt. Juliet elementary schools as a part of its Wheels in Motion Program, which honors a student from each elementary school in Mt. Juliet.  Each quarter, the faculty and staff of each school select a student based on the principles of the Rotary Four-Way Test, which ask is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendships and will it be beneficial to all concerned.

Recommended for You