Jack McCall: Finding a treasure amongst the trash

As with most college kids, he had a few academic struggles. One of his excuses was he thought he suffered from a condition known as ADD or attention deficit disorder. I told him he suffered from TMIITF or too many irons in the fire. I will give him credit, though. He finally managed to cram four years of college into five and a half years. The day we moved him back home for good was memorable.

Unless you have had an inside look at fraternity house living, it would be hard to understand. I’ll just leave it at that.

At the end of spring semester, everyone leaves…in a rush. The scene left behind is not unlike the fleeing of a hurricane. Only the essentials are taken.

Everything else is thrown out into the halls to be hauled away – by whom? – I could not say. The halls, especially the corners at the end of the halls, are piled high with refuse. Among the discarded items are bags of trash, dirty clothes, odd shoes, pieces of dilapidated furniture, bed covers, etc. It was a sight.

As we made several trips in and out of the fraternity house moving our son’s stuff, I was amazed at how much stuff was thrown away.

I was taking out my last load when I noticed it. In a dark corner where the trash was piled to the ceiling, crammed down among trash bags, I spotted what appeared to be a handmade quilt. After taking a closer look, I decided to pull it out from the debris for a full inspection. To my amazement, it was a beautiful piece of work. This was no ordinary quilt. It was expertly stitched, and its design showcased vivid colors and unique patterns. What a treasure.

“Why would anyone throw away this beautiful quilt,” I wondered.

As I spread it out further, I found out why. Someone had “gotten sick” in it. Although it was now dried, it had that sour smell with which we are all familiar. But why throw it away? As I sadly shook my head, I began to fold the quilt with the soiled part inside. This treasure would not be going to the landfill.

As I placed it carefully in the trunk of my car, I could not help but consider the scenario. Someone’s grandmother had probably made a quilt in years past and had handed it down to a grandson to take to college. And he, or a friend, had carelessly thrown it away.

A trip to the dry cleaners made the quilt as good as new.

You might ask, why go to so much trouble to rescue a quilt? My answer would be that I know its value.

My grandmother, Lena Brim, was an expert quilter. I remember the quilting frame that hung from the ceiling in the bedroom. I remember the boxes filled with patches of cloth used to sew her patterns. I recall how she labored one stitch at a time to create her masterpieces. It was a slow, meticulous process, the making of a quilt – a piece of work not to be taken lightly.

You might say I have a close kinship with patchwork quilts. When I visited my grandparents as a boy, my grandmother had a special activity that kept me busy. She would give me a box filled with patches of cloth and a box filled with buttons. Then, she would instruct me to match the colors and sew a button in the middle of each patch of cloth.

I have sewn on a few buttons in my time. You might say I am “nimble with a thimble.”

So, I have a deep appreciation for sewing needles and patches of cloth and thimbles and quilting and…quilts.

I promise you. As I write this, I can smell those patches of cloth in those boxes.

It’s true, the saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

