Spring break arts and technology camp upcoming in Mt. Juliet

Jacob Smith • Yesterday at 5:24 PM
The Make a Mark Center will bring its arts and technology camp to Mt. Juliet on March 12-16 for children 4-13 years old at Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet between Panera Bread and AT&T.

M.J. Barton, a former educator, brings her camps to different parts of the country to try to make learning fun.

The camp will feature math, mixed media arts, painting, drawing, iPad and Chromebook work, coding, reading, group activities and challenges.

Full- and half-day options are available with full-day registration starting at $190 and half-day registration starting at $85. Full days will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and half days will last from either 9 a.m. until noon or 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Snacks will be provided, but students who stay for a full day should pack a lunch.

To register for the event or for more information, visit bit.ly/springbreakpopups or call 615-559-5384.

