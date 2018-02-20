Boy Scouts to honor Cumberland, Stumb

Cumberland University and Stumb will receive the 2018 Wilson County Good Scout Award on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol Theatre.

Rick Smith, current chair of the Boy Scouts Walton Trail District, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The Boy Scouts chose to honor Cumberland University for the continued use of its facilities for many scout meetings, luncheons and weekend merit badge workshops that are held throughout the year.

The Boy Scouts of the Walton Trail District will honor Stumb for his years of leadership and continued devotion to the success of Wilson County. Stumb is the 26th president of Cumberland University, and has remained an avid supporter of scouting in Wilson County.

Smith said Stumb is a continuing example of the virtues the Boy Scouts of America aim to instill in the communities youth – trustworthy, helpful and morally straight.

The Walton Trail District of Middle Tennessee considers nominations for the Wilson County Good Scout Award each year. Nominees are selected based on their everyday demonstration of the scouting principles embodied in the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Previous award recipients include Wilson County Motors owner W.P. Bone III and Jim Lancaster.

The Walton Trail District serves more than 500 local scout participants in Wilson, Macon, Trousdale and Smith counties, teaching them citizenship, physical fitness and leadership development.

Contributions from the fundraiser will go directly to support the programs of the Walton Trail District.