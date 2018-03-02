United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter donates book to Wilson County Archives

Recording secretary Mary Burton Scott presented the book to Archives assistant director Thomas Partlow. The Tennessee Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy published the book. Members from across the state submitted photographs of their Confederate ancestors. Several members of the Gen. Robert Hatton chapter made submissions.

Members and their ancestors include Charlotte Parker Dies descended from Pvt. Samuel Columbus Griffin with the 66th North Carolina Infantry; Jane Granstaff Dugger descended from Lt. David Wilson Grandstaff with the 4th Tennessee Calvary and Pvt. Richard Price Lanius with the Huggins Tennessee Light Artillery; and Mary Em Towson Hobbs descended from Brig. Gen. Robert Hopkins Hatton with the 7th Tennessee Infantry.

At the chapter’s February meeting, Teresa Deathridge gave “The Ancestor Minute,” highlighting her ancestors, Dr. Henry Schell, his wife, Mary Robertson Schell, and their son, Abraham Schell. Deathridge referenced the book, “Town in Turmoil: The Diary of Mary Robertson Schell,” which described life in Gallatin during 1862.

The chapter also approved a donation to Prospect, Inc. in memory of recently deceased beloved member Dorothy Allen.

The objects of the United Daughters of the Confederacy are historical, educational, benevolent, memorial and patriotic.