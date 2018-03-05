Candlelight vigil held in Lebanon for Missing Children’s Day

Sunday was Tennessee Missing Children’s Day, which began with a resolution from Rep. Darren Jernigan and passed the state legislature in 2017.

Free fingerprint kits were given to all children in attendance, and T-shirts were sold. At the end of the event, balloons were released into the air.

Jonnie Carter helped organize the event, as well as the legislation to name March 4 as Missing Children’s Day. Carter’s daughter, Bethany Markowski, went missing March 4, 2001 at the Old Hickory Mall in Jackson.

The search for Markowski is the subject of a podcast called “Searching for Ghosts.” The producers of the podcast were present at Sunday’s event.

Since her daughter went missing, Carter has fought to find her own daughter, as well as other missing children.

“Did you know that as of today there are 81 missing children just in the state of Tennessee?” she asked. “This means there are 81 sets of parents that need your help. We cannot keep fighting this battle alone. We need your help.”

For more information, visit the Tennessee Missing Children’s Day Facebook page.