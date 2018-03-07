Wilson County Civic League to hold annual fundraiser

The annual fundraiser is themed “Be a Part of the Solution: Sexual Violence Prevention,” and will feature former Vanderbilt University basketball great Shan Foster.

Foster, Vanderbilt’s all-time leading scorer is currently the director of MEND for the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, which is a prevention initiative dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.

The event is set for April 14 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel. Tickets are $40.

Foster was also in Wilson County last year for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual banquet at the Wilson County Expo Center. Foster shared personal tales of his past and his journey to his current position.

Longtime Nashville radio personality George Plaster, who currently serves as the associate athletic director for marketing at Belmont University, moderated the event and asked Foster about his 42-point performance on senior night in 2008.

“I wanted this particular game to be my way of saying, ‘Thank you.’ That’s really the only thing. I didn’t care about how many points. I just wanted my performance to say to the Vanderbilt community, ‘Thank you,’” said Foster, a Louisiana native, who said the Nashville community embraced him and helped him after Hurricane Katrina ravaged his home state.

Foster said he prayed at the beginning of the day for a proper sendoff for the home crowd, which seemed in doubt after a six-point first-half performance, but he said it all worked out in the end.