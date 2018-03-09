Start the hunt for eggs-traordinary Easter farm fun

Snowy lambs, fuzzy chicks and other farm animal babies are already stepping out into greening pastures, and this year, the Easter Bunny will make his rounds April 1.

Easter can happen any date between March 22 and April 25, and agritourism farms open their gates for springtime photos and activities accordingly.

Many farms offer breakfast with the Easter Bunny and include photos with the famous fellow and the opportunity for egg hunts. Some also offer regular agritourism activities like wagon rides, playgrounds and farm animals. Beyond those staples, every farm creates something unique, from egg decorating and craft stations to refreshments and pony rides.

Some on-farm Easter events are scheduled and have limited space for visitors. Many require advance registration and are conducted separately from a farm’s regular hours of operation. Be sure to check farm websites to find out exactly when Easter-themed activities will be held and how to attend them. Other farms have open, all-day egg hunts so families can come and go at times that suit their personal schedules, with guaranteed prizes for children.

Agritourism farms may also be a place for church groups to gather for sunrise services, either as part of the farm’s own Easter celebration for the public or as a private venue for a congregation or group of churches.

Pick Tennessee Products is the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s program to connect farmers with consumers. Find Tennessee farms with Easter events with the Pick TN mobile app or at picktnproducts.org.