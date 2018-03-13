March for Our Lives details released

The march route loop will be nearly 1.5 miles in distance.

On Feb. 14, 17 students were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. After the horrific act, the school’s students declared the epidemic of mass violence in the country could not continue.

The march in Nashville will parallel the march students will hold March 24 in Washington D.C. to draw attention to the nationwide issue. Students, teachers and families in America call for legislative support to protect themselves, children, families and friends.

Abby Brafman, a freshman at Vanderbilt University and a 2017 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, prompted the efforts for Nashville’s sister march. An idea turned into a youth-led civic movement when a network of 70 fellow students asked how they could be involved, and the larger Nashville community responded.

Brafman, along with march organizers Sabina Smith and Puja Jagasia, also met with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to establish the March For Our Lives Nashville Fund, to allow for gifts made to support the event tax-deductible.

March organizers call for support from individuals, businesses and foundations. They said funds are needed to secure the necessary logistics so the 5,000 or more participants anticipated to attend March 24 could feel both safe and inspired.

Give to the March For Our Lives Nashville Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee at cfmt.org/marchnashville.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. An extension of the Community Foundation exists in Wilson County. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.