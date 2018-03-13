March named Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

It’s is especially important today, with more than 12,000 individuals in Tennessee who receive support through state programs designed to provide home and community services to people with developmental disabilities.

“We like to take advantage of this time each year to raise awareness within the community about developmental disabilities,” said Audria Frattini, executive director of Prospect, a Wilson County organization that provides a variety of support services to individuals who have developmental disabilities. “My hope is that by raising awareness in the community, more people can benefit from the friendships like we have at Prospect.”

Talking about disabilities can be intimidating to those who have not had a great deal of exposure to people with disabilities, Frattini said. People first language was developed to help alleviate this problem.

“By putting the person before the disability, you’re seeing the individual for who they are, not the disability,” Frattini said. “Or, as Ashley so pleasantly stated, ‘I’m not a disability. I’m kind, sweet, and funny. We control our minds and our hearts.’”

Some examples of people first language are:

• “She has a developmental delay,” instead of “She’s developmentally delayed.”

• “He has autism,” instead of “He’s autistic.”

• “They receive special education services,” instead of “They’re in special education.”

• Refer to a person’s disability only when it is relatable to what’s discussed. For example, don’t ask “What’s wrong with you?”

• When talking about places with accommodations for people with disabilities, use the term “accessible” rather than “disabled” or “handicapped.” For example, refer to an “accessible” parking space rather than a “disabled” or “handicapped” parking space.

• Use the term “disability,” and take the following terms out of vocabulary – “retarded,” “handicapped,” “crippled,” “poor,” “unfortunate” or “special needs.”

• Just because someone has a disability, it doesn’t mean he or she is “courageous,” “brave,” “special” or “superhuman.” It is not unusual for someone with a disability to have talents, skills and abilities.

• When talking about people without disabilities do not refer to them as “normal” or “healthy.” These terms can make people with disabilities feel as though there is something wrong with them, and they are abnormal.

It isn’t just people first language that is making progress for the rights of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Tennessee has also made great progress in other areas. Last year, the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities closed a chapter in the housing of people with developmental disabilities. By closing Greene Valley Developmental Center, the last such institution in the state, DIDD took a stand to no longer support segregated housing such as Greene Valley and Clover Bottom and to instead embrace supported living environments within local neighborhoods.

“As of last year, all state-run institutions have closed and everyone has been transitioned to less restrictive, more inclusive care and many live in homes, just like you or I would live in,” said Frattini.

Tennessee has also promoted the shift from a sedentary lifestyle by implementing policies that encourage social involvement. Organizations such as Prospect use funds for programs such as supported living, supported employment and day services so participants can be productive members of their community.

For more information about the services Prospect provides in the community, visit prospectinc.com.