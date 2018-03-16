Foundation to Shine the Light on child abuse

Foundation director Keith Edmonds said a child abuse awareness event doesn’t have to be a downer.

“This event will be a community party,” he said. “And while our focus is upbeat, our main takeaway from the event will be the Tennessee Child Abuse hotline telephone number and the importance of reporting child abuse.

All ages will be able to enjoy the variety of activities, including inflatables, face painting, a dunk tank, corn hole, games, food and music. And it will all be free.

“It will be a day of family fun that will cost the family nothing,” Edmonds said.

The Wilson County school with the highest number of students in attendance will be awarded the annual Joshua Osborne award. The award is named in memory of the victim of one of Wilson County’s worst cases of child abuse.

It will all take place April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nokes-Lasater Field, Cumberland University’s football field, at 400 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

For more information visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.