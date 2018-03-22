Easter in Wilson County fun guide

March 24

Easter Bunny

9 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will visit Wilson Bank & Trust on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. until noon. Bring a camera to get a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Lebanon Gas Department Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

The Lebanon Gas Department will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Fiddlers Grove. Hunts will be held every 15 minutes for children from birth to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand. If it’s raining, the event will be March 31.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m.

The annual community Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon for infants through fifth graders. It will feature food, fun and money eggs. For more information, call 615-449-7020.

Spring Fling

11 a.m.

Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet will hold a spring celebration event Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The family friendly event will include a variety of games, including putt-putt golf and an Escape Room, face painting, cookie decorating, vendors, food, games and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt

2 p.m.

Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold a public Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Bring a camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. Children ages birth through sixth grade are invited to participate. Prizes will be awarded.

Easter Egg Hunt

2 p.m.

An Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m. at Big Springs Baptist Church at 2940 Big Springs Road in Lebanon. Door prizes, prize eggs and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available. For more information, call 615-319-0810.

March 25

Palm Sunday prayer gathering

7:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Lebanon will meet at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, March 25 at 7:30 a.m. to pray for the community. Doors will open at 6:30 a.m.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m.

The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday, March 25 at 1 p.m. on the front lawn at Cumberland University. The event is sponsored by Immanuel Baptist Church at Cumberland University.

Easter musical

3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Easter musical, “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” will be presented Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. by the music ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-444-5563 or visit immanuelbaptist.com.

March 27

Storytime: Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will hold an Easter-themed story time with Mrs. Nancy on Tuesday, March 27 starting at 10 a.m. Participants should bring eggs or individual wrapped goodies and a basket. The program is designed for children of all ages.

March 30

Stations Through the Square

8 a.m.

Lebanon churches will set up around the square on Friday, March 30 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to tell the story of the death of Jesus Christ. The walkthrough event starts at First United Methodist Church, 415 W Main St. in Lebanon, and offers 14 stations, each with a different piece of the story of Good Friday. The walk takes about 1-2 hours to complete and ends back at First United Methodist Church. The event is free and family friendly.

Walk of the Cross

5 p.m.

Love’s Way Church will carry a cross from the Lebanon Square to Lebanon City Hall on Friday, March 30, starting at 5 p.m.

Weekend of Hope

5 p.m.

The Journey Church will present Weekend of Hope on Friday, March 30 at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information, visit tjclive.com/Easter2018.

March 31

Helicopter Egg Drop

9:30 a.m.

Connect Church will hold a helicopter egg drop Saturday, March 31 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The event will include a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, food trucks and eggs dropped from a helicopter. The event is free and all are invited.

Easter Party and Egg Hunt

11 a.m.

New Heart Christian Church will hold an Easter party Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The event will feature crafts, games, lunch an egg hunt and more at the church, 49 Business Park Dr. in Lebanon.

Watertown Community Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m.

The Watertown community Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, March 31 from 1-3 p.m. at Three Forks Community Park in Watertown.

Easterfest

2 p.m.

Generation Changers Church will hold Easterfest on Saturday, March 31 from 2-4 p.m. The event will feature 30,000 eggs, inflatables, food trucks, music and more. The church will hold the event at the Wilson County campus, 533 Wildcat Way in Lebanon.

EggNite

4 p.m.

Crossroads Church will hold a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt Saturday, March 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the church, 300 N Maple St in Lebanon. Everyone in the community is invited for an evening of egg hunting, games and pizza.

Journey Through the Resurrection

7:30 p.m.

Journey Through the Resurrection, a drive-thru event that will portray the last days of the life of Christ, will be Saturday, March 31 from 7:30-9 p.m. at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. For more information, call 615-444-7453 or visit lebanoncpchurch.org.

April 1

Sunrise service

6 a.m.

Love’s Way Church will hold a sunrise service for Easter Sunday, April 1 at 6 a.m. in the church parking lot. An indoor egg hunt will follow at 9:15 a.m. with a resurrection service and interpretive dance and drama performance at 10:30 a.m.

Victory Services

8 a.m.

The Journey Church will hold victory services as part of its Weekend of Hope at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church, 212 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Easter in Lebanon

9 a.m.

The Bridge Fellowship will hold Easter services at the Wilson County Expo Center on April 1 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The two services will be identical and include worship, a message and a baptism celebration. There will be activities for children up to third grade.

Easter celebration service

10:30 a.m.

Life Church will hold an Easter celebration service April 1 starting at 10:30 a.m. The event will include an outdoor egg hunt for pre-school age children, a petting zoo, a glow in the dark egg hunt with thousands of eggs and prizes and the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. Visit lifechurchfamily.com for more information.