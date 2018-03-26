Granville to celebrate Sutton Ole Time Music Hour’s birthday

Harold and Beverly Sutton, of Mt. Juliet gave the store to the Granville Museum in September 2007.

Ten years later, the 200-plus volunteers have accomplished a great deal with the store recently chosen as one of the 13 most charming general stores in America. The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour has grown from three stations to currently broadcast in every state in United States and every country in the world.

Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will have a month-long celebration with top bluegrass bands performing in April. Clearview will perform April 7, followed by David Parmley and the Cardinal Tradition on April 14, the Kody Norris Show on April 21 and Code of the Hills on April 28. A Southern family style dinner is served each week at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. by Seasons Catering with reservations available by calling 931-653-4151.

The 1865 Sutton General Store is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. with breakfast served from 7:30-10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Historic Granville currently features “Strolling Through the 1950s” with a 1950s diner and soda shop at Sutton General Store. The store is open Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Granville offers a full day of family fun with historic home tours, a car museum, Pioneer Village, Granville Museum, Whistle Stop Saloon Museum and shopping at gift shops. For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilltn.com.