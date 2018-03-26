Lebanon Relay For Life announces event date, theme

For more than 20 years, cancer survivors, caregivers and fundraising teams have set aside an evening in early summer to celebrate those in our county who have survived cancer and to honor and remember so many who have not survived the devastating disease. This year’s event will be June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight on the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The theme for the event will be “Give Cancer the Boot.”

The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight cancer. Rallying the passion of millions of people worldwide, Relay For Life events raise funds that help fuel the mission of the American Cancer Society. The ACS is an organization whose reach touches so many lives – those who currently battle cancer, those who may face a diagnosis in the future and those who may avoid a diagnosis altogether thanks to prevention and early detection education.

In addition to assist more than 170 Wilson County cancer patients and their caregivers in 2017 with services like free housing, transportation, wigs and personal health care support, the American Cancer Society currently has more than $10 million invested in cancer research projects in Tennessee alone. The research is performed at facilities like Vanderbilt Medical Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. The research is vital to discover new and innovative treatment options and improve survival rates for all types of cancers.

With a distinctive western theme, this year’s event should be a fun evening for the whole family. The traditional survivor, caregiver and team walks will kick off the evening, followed later in the evening with a luminaria ceremony that is a signature part of any Relay For Life event.

As participants walk around the track during the evening, there will be live entertainment that will feature the local band, Feelin’ Groovy. Live and silent auctions will give everyone an opportunity to participate in fundraising, and local food vendors and teams will have a variety of food for those who attend, as well as offer games and activities for children. Dust off those cowboy boots, get those hats and make plans to help us give cancer the boot at the June 15 Relay event.

For more information about the event or how to participate with a donation, lead a fundraising team, sponsorship, volunteer or participate in any way, email relayconnect@gmail.com or visit relayforlife.org/wilson.