Harper nominated for Governor’s Stars Award

She provides suicide prevention training to various groups across Wilson County and well beyond, covering the Mid-Cumberland and Upper Cumberland areas. She also single handedly organizes various awareness and outreach events in the area, especially during September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Harper is able to spread the word about suicide prevention in areas that need it most.

By reaching out to churches, schools and anyone who will listen, Harper is able to serve as an outstanding community advocate for suicide prevention. She retired from her occupation several years ago and took the opportunity, with this time, to engage and impact her community. She was instrumental in awareness of resources for suicide prevention and saving lives in Tennessee.

Each year, in conjunction with the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award program, one youth and one adult in all of Tennessee’s participating counties are selected to attend the governor’s banquet and be honored for their volunteer work. In Wilson County, each nominee is recognized. Harper received her plaque, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman, from Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.