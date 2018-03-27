Shelly Barnes: A sweet experience for 4-H members

When I think about the South, a variety of things come to mind. Food, family, Saturdays, sweet tea and even live auctions.

Food makes me think about family gatherings, fellowship and the people who I love. Wilson County Family and Community Education Clubs, also known as home demonstration clubs, believe in family and fellowship – so much they developed a service project around it.

Each year, this group bands together and cooks. This marks the 10th years Wilson County FCE members have made desserts for a special auction that benefit children to go to 4-H camp and other activities. They make their best desserts and include that love for the community for which they are so well known. They donate that dessert to 4-H and each year the Thursday before Easter, Wilson County 4-H auctions those items off to the highest bidder. All the money raised is used to send children to 4-H camp and other activities that cannot afford to go or just need a little help.

Have you ever been to a Southern auction? It sure is a sight to see. Arms wailing, people yelling, the auctioneer and his rumbling words keeping up through the fast-paced action. Then, before you can blink, it happens all over again.

Wilson County FCE members are making a huge difference in the lives of others. They value the importance of traditions like 4-H and share their knowledge with others to make Wilson County the place to be.

I would like to personally invite each of you to our annual Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction. Not only will you get the chance to take home a prized dessert from an FCE member, but you too can share in one of our traditions.

The 4-H is one of those opportunities that stay with a child for a lifetime. It teaches children essential life skills and to become productive members of society.

Let’s share in the motto of 4-H, which is to make the best better. Come out and support FCE and 4-H. I hope to see you Thursday at 6 p.m. in the West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. We will have a lot of fun all the while making opportunities for youth and sharing in those traditions that continue the giving spirit of what our community is known.

For more information on this, Family and Consumer Sciences or Wilson County FCE, please contact Shelly Barnes, FCS Extension agent, at sbarnes@utk.edu or call at 615-444-9584.