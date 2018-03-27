Sherry’s Run stories: Real men have colonoscopies

Sherry’s Run is a local nonprofit that assists cancer patients. But, Sherry’s Run is also passionate about cancer prevention and education. The organization distributes hundreds of colon cancer screening kits for free, in partnership with several local physicians who process the kits for free.

Mitchell takes this one step further and requires her students to take a test kit. To graduate from the Leadership Wilson program, students must either take the test themselves or give it to someone else.

So, when Eddie Lovin prepared for graduation from the program in 2017, he realized his was still in the drawer and thought, “what the heck...I’ll just take it and see what happens.”

Lovin completed the test and left the envelope sitting on his dresser for several weeks before he finally mailed it in. Just a few days later, he got an unexpected call from a physician who his test results showed he needed to have a colonoscopy.

Lovin spent the next several weeks waiting and wondering. When the day of the colonoscopy came around, he felt relief the waiting was over.

During his procedure, three pre-cancerous polyps were found and removed. At the time, Eddie was 39 years old. Because he does have a family history of colon cancer, he would have been scheduled to have his routine colonoscopy at 45 years old. That would have allowed the polyps six years to grow. It is possible taking the screening test saved Lovin from a colon cancer diagnosis down the road.

Now Lovin is a vocal proponent of the test kits and willing to share his story with anyone if it could save them from a cancer diagnosis.

When he stood before the 2018 Leadership Wilson class recently, his advice was, “If you want to give your test kit away, be sure you get another one for yourself...just do it.”

Sherry’s Run loved the idea. Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest, but also one of the most treatable diseases when found early. The problem is that in many cases, once someone has symptoms, the cancer is too far progressed. This is why Sherry’s Run encourages everyone to take the at-home screening test yearly. It can be completed in just a few minutes, and because the kits are available for free, there’s nothing to lose.

Also, remember the test kit does not take the place of a colonoscopy. Anyone who has a family history of polyps and especially colon cancer needs to make an appointment to see a gastroenterologist.

Anyone who would like to order a test kit for themselves, a loved one or both may call or text the Sherry’s Run office at 615-925-2592 or email at sherrysrun@gmail.com. Just provide a name, contact number, address and the number of kits needed.

Sherry’s Run assists cancer patients in your community 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance. Support makes it possible.

To give a gift to help neighbors battling cancer, mail a check to P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37090 or online at sherrysrun.org.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.