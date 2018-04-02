1950s antique car show to be part of Granville’s grand opening

Cars may be entered in the show from 9 a.m. until noon across from the Sutton General Store. There will be three place trophies awarded in each category with awards scheduled for 3 p.m. The registration fee to enter a car is $10. The show is sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Coca Cola Co. Consolidated.

The historic town is decorated in a grand 1950s fashion for 2018. The grand opening will feature a 1950s sock hop, music, a costume contest, dance-off contest, Hoola Hoop contest, bubble gum blowing contest, games, a soda shop, diner and more.

Granville will also feature an extensive “I Love Lucy” exhibit at the Granville Museum, Sutton Historic Home and Sutton General Store that will be on exhibit throughout the year. During the grand opening, there will be lunch with Lucy at Sutton General Store from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and an I Love Lucy grape-stomping contest at 2 p.m. at the gazebo.

The grand opening will also feature a day of 1950s music with deejay Mac Griffin playing 1950s music, 1950s Elvis music by Lebanon Kenneth Underwood at 9:30 a.m. and noon and the E. J. Rider Band performances at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All of the music and the 1950s contest will take place at the Pruett Stage.

The grand opening will also feature the third-annual Upper Cumberland Wine Festival from noon until 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Village. Admission will be $20 the day of event, or advance tickets are $15 if purchased through uppercumberlandwinetrail.com or the Sutton General Store at 931-653-4151. Granville will also feature its annual genealogy festival at the Granville United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with speakers, a screening of the video, “Stories of Granville” and genealogy research booths.

It will also be the 10th anniversary of Sutton General Store and Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will feature one of the nation’s top bluegrass bands, David Harmley & Cardinal Tradition, with dinner served at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., a warm-up show at 6 p.m. and live radio taping at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 931-653-4151.

For more information on any of the events in Granville, visit granvilletn.com.