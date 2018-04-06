Community members asked for ‘mother of the year’ nominations

If so, the Tennessee Justice Center invites anyone to submit nominations for mother of the year. Any mother, foster mother or grandmother can be nominated. It can be a neighbor, friend or other mother. Mothers from across Tennessee will be selected for recognition as a mother of the year and will receive a framed certificate of recognition and appear on the Tennessee Justice Center’s website and blog.

Anyone age 3-9 years old may submit a picture that shows why the nominee is a health care hero. Anyone 10 and older may submit an essay, 300 words or less, saying why the nominee is a special health care hero. For anyone unable to submit a nomination themselves, nominations will be accepted from others who can tell the story in a way that includes the nominator.

Submissions should also include a photo of the child and their nominee with the nominee’s name, the child’s name, phone number and address. Photos won’t be returned.

Submissions should be mailed to Tennessee Justice Center, 211 Seventh Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37219. Nominations may also be to dwhaley@tnjustice.org and should include a digital picture of the child and the nominee. Nominations must be received by April 17.

“Our annual mother of the year recognition acknowledges the struggles, sacrifices and devotion of mothers across Tennessee. These women are inspiring examples of how Tennessee parents bravely persist and overcome obstacles to obtain care that their children need and should receive,” said Michele Johnson, executive director at the Tennessee Justice Center, a nonprofit public interest law and advocacy firm based in Nashville.

“This is the ninth year that we have invited Tennessee children, teens and community members to nominate their mothers. Our office gets calls every day from mothers who inspire us with their dedication to their children’s future. We want to celebrate these mothers and other moms like them; they are real heroes.”

The Tennessee Justice Center is a nonprofit public interest law and advocacy firm that serves Tennessee’s families. It gives priority to policy issues and civil cases in which the most basic necessities of life are at stake and where advocacy can benefit needy families statewide. TJC works to empower its clients by holding government accountable for its policies and actions. TJC was established in 1995 in Nashville. For more information about the Tennessee Justice Center and its services, visit tnjustice.org or call 615-255-0331.