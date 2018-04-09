A Chocolate Affair sells out

Those who attended were treated to food from Two Fat Men Catering, a performance of “A Night of Broadway” by Audience of One Productions, a chocolate fountain provided by Ribbons of Chocolate and a silent auction.

“I thought it was spectacular,” said Nancy Willis, executive director of the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center. “What made it such a great night, I thought, we work with kids who’ve been abused, and our entertainment was provided by kids who were giving back.”

The Child Advocacy Center has worked with children and non-offender parents and guardians for 10 years. Workers help them through the trauma they experience and the healing process. During the 10 years, the center has completed more than 1,800 forensic interviews with child victims of abuse.

According to Willis, funds raised at the event will serve the children who come to the Child Advocacy Center and will also be used to decorate and refurbish the center’s new home at 107 N. Greenwood St. in Lebanon, to create a child friendly and welcoming environment.