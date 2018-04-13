Mt. Juliet wish kid to serve as Walk for Wishes AMbassador

The walk will be April 21 at 8 a.m. at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

The event will include a family fun zone, an award ceremony for top fundraisers, a one-mile walk and post-walk pizza donated by Hunt Brothers. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to form their own fundraising teams. All proceeds will go directly to grant wishes in Middle Tennessee. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/WalkforWishesMidTN18.

Anderson’s wish to go to Walt Disney World Resort was granted earlier this year at the Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Stars for Wishes gala with the help of some of his favorite Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion. Anderson, 13, was diagnosed with lymphoma when he was 7 years old. He has been in treatment for more than half of his life.

During the trip, Anderson and his family explored the Disney theme parks and Universal Studios. He also met some of his favorite characters, including Chewbacca and Donald Duck. Although Anderson’s battle is not over, his wish gave him and his family something to look forward to and good memories to recall.

Anderson’s wish is one of nearly 1,600 wishes Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee has granted since its founding in 2000. Currently more than 200 children await their wishes to come true.

Walk for Wishes, presented by Sonic Automotive Group, is made possible by the support of community partners, including Guy Brown Diverse Business Solutions, the Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Enterprise Holdings, Electronic Express, Construction Enterprises, Hunt Brothers Pizza, ATA Martial Arts, Bridgeview Bank Mortgage Co., Marti Loftis State Farm, Giardino Gourmet Salads, Civil Site Design Group and Nashville Moms Blog.

Together with its community of support, Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee grants wishes in 38 counties. Nationally, Make-A-Wish grants a wish every 34 minutes and has granted more than 300,000 wishes in the United States since its inception in 1980. For more information about Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, visit middletennessee.wish.org.