Granville players to present ‘Mayberry Mountain Wedding’

The Sutton Store players have acted in plays for the last seven years based on shows from the Andy Griffith Show, rewritten with a Granville flavor. The plays have become a successful event for Granville.

Two performances of the unique show that featured the Darlings and Ernest T Bass will take place May 4-5 at Granville. In the show, Barney dresses up as a bride and is captured by Ernest T. Bass. One of the funniest shows of the Andy Griffith Show will be recreated in front of the 1820 cabin in the Pioneer Village.

The Darlings performed great bluegrass music, and this will be performed by One Way Out bluegrass band from Lebanon. Others who will perform in the play will be Kaye Loftis as Charlene and Jeremy Curtis.

A Southern country dinner will be served prior to each performance from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and the play will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for the play and dinner, and reservations are required by calling 931-653-4151.