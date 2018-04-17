Ming Wang to bring darkness to sight at Cumberland

He will discuss “Science & Faith: Friend or Foes?”

Wang is one of the few cataract and LASIK eye surgeons in the world who holds a doctorate degree in laser physics. Called the “Doctors’ Doctor,” he has performed more than 55,000 procedures – 4,000 of which were performed on other doctors. He also performed the world’s first laser artificial cornea implantation. One of the characters from the movie and book, “God’s Not Dead,” is inspired by his life story.

Growing up in China, Wang came to the United States in 1982 with only $50. He is a Harvard and MIT graduate and the CEO of Aier-USA. In 2015, he was named the Kiwanis Club of Nashville’s “Nashvillian of the Year.”

Wang has published eight textbooks and holds several U.S. patents. He founded the Wang Foundation for Sight Restoration, a nonprofit organization, which has helped patients from more than 40 states in the U.S. and 55 countries with sight restoration surgeries performed at no charge.

The #CUintheLibrary Speaker Series is open to the public.