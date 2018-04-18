Mile-Long Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, rain or shine

Both sides of Sparta Pike toward Watertown, as well as the city’s Main Street, will be lined with a wide variety of vendors selling items, including antiques, flea market items, tools, collectables and food. There will be at least 100 vendors, not including church organizations and private citizens.

Event organizer Jim Amero, owner of Jim’s Antiques, said he expects somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 attendees, including visitors from Georgia and other surrounding states to as far away as Illinois.

Amero said he plans to shut the Watertown Square down Saturday at about 4 a.m. and urged drivers to slow down for the event.

“With the weather getting better and people getting out and about, vehicles need to slow down, especially on Main Street,” said Amero. “It’s just getting scary, so enough said.”

Items not permitted at the Mile-Long Yard Sale include snap pops, silly string, realistic-looking cap pistols, rubber-bullet shooting pistols and T-shirts with suggestive themes.

The sale of knives to minors is not permitted without a parent or guardian’s permission.

All shops in town will be open, as well as local restaurants. There will be about 15-20 food vendors on site in addition to the restaurants.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call Amero at 615-237-1777 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit watertowntn.com.

There are alternate routes to Watertown during this weekend’s Mile-Long Yard Sale if drivers want to avoid portions of Sparta Pike. The easiest route ends about five miles from Watertown’s downtown district.

From Lebanon, directions for that route:

• Head south on South Cumberland Street toward Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

• Turn left onto Chicken Road opposite of Dollar General on Central Pike.

• Turn right onto Sparta Pike.

Another route takes drivers to Sparta Pike about a mile from Watertown’s downtown district via Interstate 40 and Linwood Road.

Directions for that route:

• Head east on I-40.

• Take exit 245 toward Linwood Road and turn right.

• Turn right onto Bluebird Road.

• Turn left onto Linwood Road, the first road on the left.

• Turn right onto Poplar Hill Road.

• Turn left onto Linwood Road, the first road on the left.