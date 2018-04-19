Historic Hustle to fill Lebanon streets in May

Historic Lebanon and Positive Push Productions anticipate the event will bring the community together, along with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. and the Wilson County Health Department’s “Dare to be Tobacco Free” initiative.

The Historic Hustle will start at the Public Square and wind its way to the City Hall administration building on the former Castle Heights Military Academy campus and then travel back down West Main Street to the square. Participants will be given materials to highlight historic properties on the route and get the opportunity to play a digital scavenger hunt along the way with a grand prize drawn from completed entries.

Each participant’s $25 registration will include entry for the event and a T-shirt. Children 16 and younger may participate for free with a registered adult and are encouraged to attend. Pets will also be allowed.

Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and walk-run will start at at 8 a.m. For more information and to register, visit historiclebanon.com.

The event will end with a deejay dance party and food trucks in the old courthouse parking lot on the square. The last day to register for the event and receive a T-shirt will be May 11.

“Historic Lebanon is producing this event to promote our historic areas and ongoing preservation efforts, to promote the walkability of the area and to highlight our Main Street District merchants and the district as a whole,” said Historic Lebanon executive director Kim Parks. “All proceeds will benefit Historic Lebanon’s mission of the revitalization of the historic Public Square and surrounding neighborhoods.

Come out and bring the kids and enjoy our unique history.”

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for the event is encouraged to contact Parks at 615-547-9795 or historiclebanon@cumberland.edu.

“Historic Lebanon also welcomes in-kind donations for the Historic Hustle for refreshments, water station hosting and printing needs,” Parks said. “We also are in need of volunteers for day of the event. Please contact Historic Lebanon for details.”