Historic Granville Museum receives achievement award

TAM awards of excellence were presented to statewide museum for exceptional projects and events during 2017. The purpose of the excellence awards was to recognize, encourage and promote excellence within the activities of the Tennessee museum community.

The Granville Museum received four awards. An award of excellence was given for Memories of the 1940s in Granville by Ogeal Halfacre Webster. An award of excellence was given for Granville’s 1940s yearlong event. An award of commendation was given for Granville’s tourism video of Historic Granville.

An award of volunteer outstanding commitment was awarded to Liz Huff Bennett for her work and leadership to the Granville Museum. The award was presented to volunteers in the Tennessee Museums across the state.

Randall Clemons, president of Granville Museum, said the museum was honored to receive the awards for its program of work in 2017.

“Our annual theme has taken our museum and Historic Granville to another level,” Clemons said. “These awards are due to the efforts of some 210 volunteers who give of their time to make Granville a unique tourist attraction. Liz Bennett was honored in a great way with this volunteer award, and her outstanding leadership, directions and development of our program of work has been a very important part of our success.”