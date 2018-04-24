Cracker Barrel introduces crafted coffee collection

Available at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide y, the Goo Goo Cluster latte is a blend of rich espresso and steamed milk combined with classic caramel, milk chocolate, peanut and nougat flavors. Cracker Barrel introduced new expression of the classic Southern candy as part of the launch of its crafted coffee line of handcrafted espresso drinks that honor traditional coffee flavors, while also crafting fun, signature and seasonal flavors.

“Part of the unique Cracker Barrel experience our guests love is rediscovering nostalgic candies that remind them of their childhood, so the well-loved Goo Goo Cluster holds a special place on our shelves,” said Cracker Barrel vice president of culinary Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. “The Goo Goo Cluster latte offers guests a new way to enjoy this classic candy, which makes it a perfect addition to our menu that honors the heritage of home-style food while also introducing exciting Southern twists.”

Handcrafted to order, the Goo Goo Cluster latte can be enjoyed hot or cold and is made using signature espresso beans that are medium roasted and freshly ground for a rich, flavorful coffee experience. A topping of whipped cream, caramel drizzle and chopped Goo Goo Cluster candies completes this unique celebration of America’s first combination candy bar made with multiple ingredients.

“First made in Nashville in 1912, the Goo Goo Cluster has been enjoyed by generations across the country,” said Goo Goo Cluster vice president of sales and marketing Beth Sachan. “Cracker Barrel and Goo Goo both share a special place in people’s hearts, because they invoke nostalgia and celebrate a shared American heritage, and the Goo Goo Cluster latte is a unique homage to America’s original combination candy bar.”

The Goo Goo Cluster latte is offered alongside four other unique beverages on the crafted coffee menu, including mocha latte, vanilla latte and caramel latte. Each beverage can be served hot or cold and starts at $3.29. Cracker Barrel also plans to introduce other new seasonal, limited-time only flavored lattes. For more information, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 651 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.