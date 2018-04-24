Phoenix Ball volunteers at work with final preparations

“Havana Nights” is the theme for the evening of dining, dancing and bidding on auction items. Music will be provided by the 12 South Band.

“The Phoenix Ball is one of the most fun, exciting nights in Wilson County. Many hours of work are put into this event by our great volunteers who care so much about making this a successful event for Cumberland. They also care a great deal about making sure the guests have such a good time that they will come back year after year,” Lauren Smith said.

According to Smith, the Phoenix Ball is well on its way to a sell out. With a limited number of seats left even before invitations are received, she said she is confident the remaining seats would sell quickly.

Sponsors to date include Phoenix sponsors – ESa., Remax Exceptional Properties, Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, Wilson Bank & Trust, Chris and Lauren Smith; auction sponsors – Fleming Homes, Compass Auctions & Real Estate, Palm sponsor – Eric and Deanna Purcell; photo booth sponsor – Beauty Boutique; safe ride home sponsor – Wilson County Chevrolet, Buick and GMC; rumba sponsor – PFP LLC; late night sponsor – Zaxby’s; valet parking sponsor – State Farm’s Charlie Brooks; 35th anniversary sponsor – Parks Auction and Realty; and rum bar lounge sponsor – Jodi and Chad Pennington.

Patrons of the Phoenix include ALT Property Services; Chartwells, City of Lebanon; Cristy and Paul Stumb; First Tennessee; Home Instead Senior Care; Music City Logistics Express; Sodexo; Southern Bank of Tennessee; THW Insurance Services LLC; CedarStone Bank; Stewart Knowles Construction Inc.; Fostering Environments for Purposeful Aging; and Casey Manette Capital Real Estate.