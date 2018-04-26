Joy Church International holds second first responder family appreciation day

The 12,500-square-foot community outreach facility was open exclusively to first responders and their families to play in a fun and safe environment. The Landing included a variety of arcade games, pinball, indoor half-court basketball and an indoor children’s playground area.

A variety of activities were planned in appreciation of the first responders and their families, who were treated to a free lunch served from the church’s 24-foot “Joy To Go” mobile kitchen. A total $1,200 in gift cards were given away during drawings for $100 gift cards that took place every 10 minutes during the event.

Members of the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Emergency Agency among others came to the event.

“Fire Department of Mt. Juliet had a great time at the Joy Church first responder appreciation day,” said Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman. “We truly appreciate the support and love we receive from Joy Church.”

Forty bicycles for tots and elementary children were also given away on a first-come basis, plus everyone in attendance received a gift.

“We are so honored to be hosting our second first responders family appreciate day at the Landing,” said outreach Pastor Eddie Wilson. “Law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel are true heroes who do so much for our region.”

Joy Church is a non-denominational church founded in 2003 with 18 members and has grown to more than 2,000. Weekend service times are Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. Mid-week services and RealJoy youth ministry services are each Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 615-773-5252 or visit joychurch.net.