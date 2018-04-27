Two Men and a Truck holds annual Movers for Moms campaign

The event is held each year to collect household items to help abused and homeless mothers in need of basic essentials.

Drop-off locations across the country collect donations every spring and deliver them to local women’s and family shelters on or before Mother’s Day.

Marketing director Sally Mink said the annual event is a passion project for the company.

“We were founded by women, so we’re very passionate about it,” said Mink. “Many women come [to the shelters] with just the clothes on her back.”

In 2017, more than 295,000 items were collected in 42 states and donated to shelters across the country.

The local branch of the company partnered with more than 30 businesses in Middle Tennessee.

The drop-off location in Wilson County is Anytime Fitness on Maddox Simpson Parkway in Lebanon.

Headquartered in Michigan, Two Men and a Truck is the largest franchised moving company in North America. There are more than 390 locations and 2,900 trucks in 43 U.S. states.