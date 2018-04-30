Hutto delivers meals with Prospect volunteers

Prospect is a nonprofit agency that has spent the last 50 years providing support services and employment to individuals who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. The agency promotes community integration while providing a meaningful day for those it supports. Much like Mid-Cumberland, Prospect strives to help people gain and maintain their personal independence.

On a breezy day in April, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto accompanied volunteers from Prospect during their weekly deliveries.

Hutto, an active board member for Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency, said he enjoys the opportunity to serve hands-on with the Meals-on-Wheels program.

Each year in March and April, Hutto sets a day aside to volunteer with both of the local Meals-on-Wheels sites by delivering meals to senior citizens across Wilson County.

Hutto gets to interact one-on-one with senior citizens in Wilson County and advocate for their needs, whatever they may be. Many times, the visits end up connecting Meals-on-Wheels recipients with local services such as SCAN and more.

On one particular visit, Hutto volunteered alongside men and women from Prospect and said the experience was a highlight for him.

“The men and women of Prospect are such a light in our community,” Hutto said. “They are always willing to serve and help others. We had a great time delivering meals together, and I always look forward to being a part of their team.”

Anyone who would benefit or knows someone who would benefit from the Meals-on-Wheels program may find more information at mchra.com.