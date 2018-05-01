Rotary relocates after more than 20 years

A six-person committee was formed to put together potential new locations, and the club visited each of the five locations. Among the candidates were Sammy B’s, First United Methodist Church, Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, Five Oaks Golf and Country Club and the Lebanon Golf and Country Club.

According to Bob Phillips, a member of the selection committee, the new location needed eight things, seating for 75 with capability to support 100; a clean, hospitable environment that enhances member interaction; adequate parking; storage area for club banners, flags or related items; the ability to display the “Rotary meets here” sign; a variety of choices in the meals served; ability to cater off-site events; and a reasonable cost. Only the First United Methodist Church and Lebanon Golf and Country Club met all of the criteria.

Both the Lebanon Noon and Morning Rotary Clubs will meet at the First United Methodist Church for weekly meetings.