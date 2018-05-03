Plenty of things to do in Wilson County this weekend

Carroll-Oakland School presents “The Little Mermaid”

Carroll-Oakland School theatre students will present the play, “The Little Mermaid,” on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each, and students and faculty will be admitted for free.

Lebanon High School Concert Band Spring Concert

The Lebanon High School concert band will hold its spring concert Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Elsie Quarterman Cedar Glade Wildflower Festival

The 40th-annual Elsie Quarterman Cedar Glade Wildflower Festival will be Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

On Friday, it will feature two seminars in the Cedar Forest Lodge. Saturday’s festivities will begin with a native plant sale and continue throughout the day with walks, hikes, a scavenger hunt, seminars and more.

For more information, contact Bill Loewer at 615-444-4565, 615-443-2769, bill.loewer@tn.gov or visit mtsu.edu/glade-center.

Encore Theatre to present “Peter Pan”

Encore Threatre Co. will present “Peter Pan” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre in Mt. Juliet.

The theater production is adapted from the Lux Radio Theater production presented Dec. 21, 1953.

Tickets are $10 cash at the door, and the doors will open 30 minutes before show time.

Reservations will be accepted by calling 615-598-8950.

Twin States Iris Society Juried Iris Show and Rhizome Sale

The Twin States Iris Society’s Juried Iris Show and Rhizome Sale will be Saturday at Walter J. Baird Middle School in Lebanon.

Iris entries will be accepted from 7-10 a.m., and judging will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The free iris show will be open to the public from 2-4 p.m., and the iris rhizone sale will be from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for $3 each.

Lebanon High School Softball Scramble

The Lebanon High School Softball Scramble will be Saturday with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet.

The entry fee is $110 if paid before April 1 and $125 after. To enter, visit pinecreekgolf.net.

For further information, contact Stacy Bennett at 615-519-2963 or email lhssoftball@gmail.com .

Ducky Derby

The third-annual Ducky Derby to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Highway 231 North Cumberland Bridge.

Ducks may be adopted for $5 each at the Help Center at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon or from any Wilson County Community Help Center board member.

First place in the derby will receive $2,500, second will get $1,500, third will get $750 and last place will receive $100. Participants do not have to be present to win.

Redneck Rumble

The fourth-annual Redneck Rumble will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

The event will feature a show, live music and a swap meet.

Passes are $15 or $25 for show entry, which will include a driver’s pass.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit bothbarrelspromotions.com or call 615-364-1828.

Cumberland University Commencement

Cumberland University’s 176th commencement ceremony will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of Memorial Hall.

Reserved seating will be for the graduates, faculty and guests with special nees. All other seating is open to the public on a first come, first served basis, beginning at 9 a.m.

General parking will be available in all campus lots. It is expected that all campus lots will reach capacity early in the day. Three overflow parking lots will be available at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave., St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. or the Journey Church on Leeville Pike.

Shuttle service will be available at all locations before and after the ceremony. The campus has 31 disabled parking spaces.

For commencement information and updates, visit cumberland.edu/commencement.

Mt. Juliet Derby Day at Circle P Ranch

Mt. Juliet Derby Day will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Circle P Ranch.

The event will feature Off to the Races, a political rally for local candidates in the upcoming elections.

Derby Day

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Derby Day on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Tuckers Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon.

Tickets are $75 per person and will include a Derby-inspired food buffet, a souvenir glass, one drink ticket and live stream of the Kentucky Derby.

A cash bar, cigar lounge and winner’s circle will also be featured.

For reservations, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Antique Car Show

The 23rd-annual Antique Car Show will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust office at 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Call 615-754-0600 for more information.

Ride Mt. Juliet

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee will present Ride Mt. Juliet on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Music City Star terminal parking lot at the intersection of Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street.

Riders will follow a Mt. Juliet fire truck on a leisurely family-friendly 5.8 mile ride.

Children 12 and younger will be able to register for a free bike giveaway. Mt. Juliet police will sponsor a free bike rodeo for new and young riders.