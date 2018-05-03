Student looks to continue helping homeless

George, 7, recently started a fundraising effort to raise funds to provide tents for homeless people in Nashville after many lost their tents and sleeping bags due to heavy rain.

George will spend many of his Monday evenings this summer serving the homeless dinner with People Loving Nashville, and hopes to take multiple tents and sleeping bags throughout the summer to hand to those who desperately need them, according to his mother, Christie George.

Lucas George has set a goal of $500 and, as of Thursday, had 37 days left to reach his goal. To donate, click here.

Lucas George proposed the idea of opening a lemonade stand in Nashville to help the homeless two years ago while in kindergarten at Friendship Christian School.

His parents had no idea where the notion for a lemonade stand came from, but it seemed to be in his nature.

“He’s just one of those kids,” his mother said at the time. “He’s got an open heart; he’s just like that.”

After persistence through the summer, Lucas George’s mother and father saw how passionate their son was and finally agreed to let Lucas George have his stand. However, his parents were concerned about the vendor’s fee for working in Lucas’s desired location. Christie George solved the problem by calling Project 615, a Nashville-centered charity organization, to aid her son in his mission to help the homeless. Project 615 agreed to help Lucas George’s family and gave them a space to set up the lemonade stand. All the money Lucas George made would be sent to the Room in the Inn charity to help find the homeless a safe living space.

Lucas George, who went to school with the children of Carlton Beal, franchise owner of the Lebanon Chick-fil-A, wanted to serve the Chick-fil-A lemonade to customers above all else. Christie George called the local business to ask if they could have the recipe, and Beal responded by providing Lucas and his family with all the lemons, sugar and cups they would need.

Last year, in addition to selling lemonade, Lucas George, his friends and children at his church also collected various items, such as socks, hot hands, Chapstick, wet wipes, toothpaste and toothbrushes and more, and packed 100 care packages for the homeless.

Lucas George handed the packages out to patrons of his lemonade stand as a gift to keep in their cars to hand out to the homeless.

“If you have ever thought about helping in some way but just haven't or didn't know how, Lucas George would appreciate your help now in getting to his goal,” she said.