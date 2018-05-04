Local Children of the American Revolution attend national convention

The Tennessee Society of the Children of the American Revolution is comprised of 327 members and 22 local societies across the state.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to serve as state president,” said Grace White. “We have fun playing games and interacting with kids across the state while learning about our nation’s history. Our meetings are led by the children. Member officers and chairmen have numerous opportunities to speak in front of the group.”

Grace White was a color bearer for the Tennessee State flag while Ivan Daniels, state curator, and Cohen Daniels, state relations chair, played the fife and drums during the opening ceremony in period clothing at the National Convention of the Children of the American Revolution, which was held April 20-22 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Virginia.

Carroll-Oakland School eighth grader Lucy White, state historian, served as a page throughout the convention. Suzanne White and Joshua Daniels and his wife accompanied the children. They had an opportunity to tour points of interest in the nation’s capital.

During the convention, national officers for the upcoming CAR year were elected, reports of state presidents and national chairmen were given, local society awards were made and the nation’s outstanding CAR Society for this year was announced. Convention activities also included a candidates’ campaign party, an awards banquet and dance and a party to honor the outgoing national president.

Newly elected national officers, as well as state and senior state presidents, were installed at ceremonies at George Washington’s Mount Vernon.

“It was very special to be installed on the grounds of President George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon” Grace White said.

“It was a wonderful experience to be there with the national board,” Lucy White said. “There were lots of beautiful dresses, too.” “I even learned a few French words to speak with a 10-year-old CAR member attending from France.”

The annual pilgrimage included a memorial service at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House and a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Revolution.

This year, the Tennessee Society of the Children of the American Revolution state project is to raise money to restore “Tennessee treasures” within the collections of the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia. James K. Polk served as a U.S. congressman, speaker of the House, Tennessee’s governor and as the 11th president of the United States. For more information on Tennessee Society of the Children of the American Revolution, visit tndar.org/tscar.

The Children of the American Revolution is the oldest patriotic youth organization in the United States. Membership is open to anyone who less than 22 years old who is a lineal descendant of a person who rendered aid to the cause of American independence. For more information, visit nscar.org.