Country duo Love and Theft to headline inaugural Hope for Horses benefit concert

Hickory Hill Farm is the only nonprofit in Middle Tennessee that specializes in the rescue of livestock and equine animals from abusive conditions, then rehabilitation, retrain and even rehome the animals. All proceeds from the event will go directly toward the rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Hope for Horses will be a family friendly event for all ages that will feature a children’s zone available from 4-6 p.m. that will include face painting, roping practice and a photo booth. Afterwards, the concert will kick off with Aaron Holt, Stevie Monce, Nik and Sam, Kylie Frey, Logan Tucker, Jimmy Yeary and Andy Griggs. Mo Pitney and Love and Theft will close out the event.

Hope for Horses is destined to become an annual event where both animal and music lovers can come together to support a cause for the Middle Tennessee community.

Tickets are $25 at the door, or advance tickets are $20 and available at hickoryhillfarmtn.org. Rock Bottom Stables are at 594 Northern Road in Mt. Juliet.

For more information on Hickory Hill Farm and what it does, visit hickoryhillfarmtn.org.

Hickory Hill Farm is a nonprofit that was founded by a small group of people who felt an overwhelming need to give back to their community on several different levels. This group of people all had one thing in common. They all shared an undeniable passion for helping animals, as well as people. In the course of several months and various roundtable meetings, the dream of Hickory Hill Farm was developed to meet the needs of both people and livestock animals, and the founders began to turn their dream into a reality.

Hickory Hill Farm strives to accomplish its mission by having three basic functions, which can be found in its motto, “Rescue, Play, Heal.” Its network of foster farms throughout Tennessee each embody the concept.

The rescue division of Hickory Hill Farm exists to rescue, rehabilitate, retrain if needed, and rehome each equine or livestock animal that comes through our barn doors. Its rescue team exists primarily to assist law enforcement, however, as its resources are available, it does, from time to time, consider owner surrenders. There is a sanctuary program that provides lifetime care to some animals, as well. Animals in our sanctuary program will always have a home at Hickory Hill.

The play portion at Hickory Hill Farm involves the fun activities that happen at HHF. It welcomes people to the farm for certain events or activities.

The final important aspect of Hickory Hill Farm is its ability to provide healing. The farms are a peaceful “retreat” for people and animals alike. Everyone is welcome at the farm regardless of race, religion, past hardships, etc., and it strives to have events that will accommodate specific needs as they arise. It is its goal for people and animals to leave the farm in a better place than when they arrived.