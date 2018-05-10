Faith Lutheran Church to bring bluegrass to the park

Musicians are invited to bring their instruments and to join in on the music and worship for “Pentecost in the Park.”

Hot dogs will be provided. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a dish to share. A freewill offering will be taken for Lebanon’s Compassionate Hands, which provides food and shelter to homeless people during the winter in Wilson County.

The Bluegrass Mass on May 20 is a worship celebration that is offered at Faith Lutheran Church on the fifth Sunday of the month throughout the year.