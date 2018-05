Blake Kirby, 4, surprised Gracie Ray with a flower and sign before the school’s prom.

Kirby has a rare skeletal disorder called Saul-Wilson and wanted to surprise Ray with the rose and sign.

The sign read, “Mickey needs Minnie. Tigger needs Pooh, and I would like to go to prom with you.”

“Blake is the coolest kid. His love for life and others is contagious,” said Kandi Ray, Gracie’s mother.