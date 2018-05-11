West nominated as Governor’s Volunteer Star

She served as the Tuckers Crossroads FCE Club’s sunshine girl for a number of years. Her duties included sending cards and making phone calls and visits. She donates time and efforts to make and collect items for the Ronald McDonald House, make walker bags for the elderly, help others with specialized projects in sewing, collect items for school children in need of school supplies and volunteer for Extension programs whenever needed.

West coordinated two significant projects, one directly impacted families in Wilson and surrounding counties and the other impacted families who were victims of the 2016 wildfires in East Tennessee. She was a volunteer coordinator for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Ornament Competition at the Wilson County Fair. More than 700 ornaments were made at the fair or donated. They were distributed to 100 families. The project helped to restore ornament collections for families that lost everything in Sevier County.

She also coordinated the Angel gown project. The special sewing project took wedding dresses donated by the public and transformed them into tiny gowns for babies who died. More than 40 angel gowns were sewn by more than 20 volunteers with West as the project leader.

Wilson Bank & Trust recently sponsored plaques given to Wilson County Governor’s Stars Awards nominees.