Granville Heritage Day to feature bluegrass festival

The bluegrass festival will be a full day of bluegrass competition, as well as bluegrass band performances. The festival will be at the Pruett Stage, featuring the Bilbreys at 10 a.m., Evermean Evergreen Cloggers at 11 a.m., Jolly String Quartet at 11:30 a.m., honors for the Lanhams at 12:30 p.m. and the Uncle Jimmy Thompson Grand Champion Fiddle Competition at 1 p.m.

Registration for the competition will be from 10-11 a.m. with a $5 entry fee. The prize money for winners will be $225 for first, $175 for second and $125 for third with the winner to perform center stage at the Birthplace of Bluegrass Music during

Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman on June 21 with Dailey and Vincent. For more information on the competition, visit granvilletn.com.

Following the competition, the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers will perform at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Jolly String Quartet at 3 p.m. and the Ida Clare Bluegrass Band at 4 p.m.

The festival will honor Marty and Charmaine Lanham. Marty Lanham was involved in almost every aspect of bluegrass music in Tennessee for the past 45 years. He co-founded with his wife, Charmaine Lanham, the Station Inn in Nashville in 1974, the longest-running bluegrass venue in the world. His career includes banjo player in Wilma Lee Cooper’s Clinch Mountain Clan.

Charmaine Lanham was executive director and co-founder of the Nashville Bluegrass Music Association. She produced the first bluegrass concert at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. She has played guitar in bluegrass bands since 1974. The couple has performed with his band at the Dixie Café in Byrdstown since the introduction of bluegrass music there in 2004.

The bluegrass festival is sponsored by Bates Ford in Lebanon, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Wildwood Resort and Marina in Granville and Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman.

The bluegrass festival chairman is Jimmy Bilbrey and he may be contacted at 931-510-7770.

The weekly Sutton Ole Time Music Bluegrass Dinner Show will also take place May 26, featuring a performance by the Ida Clare Bluegrass Band. Reservations are available by calling 931-653-4151.

For more information, visit granvilletn.com.