Historic Fiddlers Grove readies for Neddy Jacobs Days

The festivities will start June 8 at noon and continue until 8 p.m. with vendors and music for everyone.

On June 9, the day’s festivities will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Both days will be chocked full of fun for the family.

Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Call the Fiddlers Grove office at 615-547-6111 to get a spot on the schedule.

Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days.

“Their items are so diverse that you are bound to find something you’ve just got to have,” said Gwen Scott with Fiddlers Grove. “They are still accepting vendor applications until May 31.”

Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.