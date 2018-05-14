logo

Long Hunter State Park

Nearly 3 tons of waste collected at Long Hunter State Park cleanup

Staff Reports • Today at 9:52 PM

With the help of volunteers and in partnership with the Cumberland River Compact and the Friends of Long Hunter State Park nearly 3 tons of trash was cleaned up April 28 at Long Hunter State Park. 

The trash washed ashore from Percy Priest Lake into the state park. About 109 tires and 3 tons of trash were collected. Among the trash, 30 percent was glass, and 45 percent was plastic or aluminum. All of that would material could have been recycled had it been disposed of properly. After years in the lake and on shore, it was too contaminated to be recycled and was sent to a landfill.

The cleanup crew thanked Bridgestone’s Tires4ward program, which committed to recycling the tires collected, and to all the volunteers and sponsors who made the event possible.

