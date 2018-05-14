Nearly 3 tons of waste collected at Long Hunter State Park cleanup

The trash washed ashore from Percy Priest Lake into the state park. About 109 tires and 3 tons of trash were collected. Among the trash, 30 percent was glass, and 45 percent was plastic or aluminum. All of that would material could have been recycled had it been disposed of properly. After years in the lake and on shore, it was too contaminated to be recycled and was sent to a landfill.

The cleanup crew thanked Bridgestone’s Tires4ward program, which committed to recycling the tires collected, and to all the volunteers and sponsors who made the event possible.