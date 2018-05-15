Rotary Club receives awards, talks personality types

The Rotary district Assistant Gov. Seth Thurman came to present the club with all the awards it won throughout the year.

The club won awards for its efforts to donate to the Rotary Foundation, doing community service and helping eradicate polio.

The club won the star club award, the globe award, the end polio now eradicator award, the youth service award and the governor’s citation.

After Thurman presented the awards, Joni Cochran, an entrepreneur who currently serves on the Wilson Habitat for Humanity community board, talked to the club about the Myers-Briggs personality types and what they mean.

“Personality type is the kind of subject that is similar to taxes, right? Only a tax attorney gets excited about taxes,” said Cochran. “The one thing they do have in common is that taxes and personalities are something that we all deal with.”

Cochran explained the history of the Myers-Briggs test and talked about each of the four differentiators in personality the test can indicate. Cochran invited club members to take a simple version of the test to find out about their personality type.

She then explained how personality types could affect a person’s life by going through some popular careers for each of the different types.

“Why is this important?” asked Cochran. “Well, if you remember Socrates, ‘To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom.’ That’s where you start.”