Square merchants set to Rock the Block

The event will feature food trucks, fashion and fun for guests of all ages. Square merchants, the city of Lebanon and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the event.

The square merchants have planned community events and brought awareness to the local businesses in the downtown area for several years. Rock the Block continues its dedication to provide the community with a downtown and family-friendly event.

The first Rock the Block was held last June and was such a success, the square merchants decided to make it a monthly event during the spring and summer.

Stores stayed open for extended hours, and food trucks set up to serve. Mobile boutiques also came to the square to sell goods during the event. Many stores offered special deals and discounts for the occasion.