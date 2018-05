The fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild, contestants also collected school uniforms for Winfree Bryant Middle School. In all, more than 550 uniforms and $300 were collected.

Miss Greater Nashville Outstanding Teen Bailey Guy, of Hendersonville, delivered the uniforms to Winfree Bryant Middle School.

For more information, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Springtime Pageant Facebook page.