Rockabilly Car Show set for June in Watertown

“As long as the weather is good, we should have over 200 cars participating,” said Tom Loftis with GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club, “We are giving away over 50 awards in a variety of categories.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts in Lebanon will pay for the trophies, which will be presented for best of show, longest distance, best Dodge, best Chevy, best Ford and best rat rod.

The GoodWheel Club is known for its charity. It gives proceeds to others to help pay for medical bills. The club will register autos from 8 a.m. until noon, and the awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

The cars will make a loop from the grassy area in front of the car wash near the railroad tracks up South Pearl Avenue, down West Main Street, around the square, down South Central Avenue and then behind the tracks beside the pavilion.

A variety of makes and models are expected. Live rockabilly music will be featured in the square. There will also be a children’s area with bouncy houses and a bungee jump.

Contestants will be walking around in 1950s-period clothing with the hope to be crowned “Miss Rockabetty 2018.”

“We hope to make this an annual event,” said Vickie Frazier, show organizer. “We have the support of the city council and the chamber of commerce, as well as the mayor of Watertown. Several organizations are coming together to make it happen. We hope it will be a big success.”

Anyone who has a vehicle to show at the event should come to Watertown between 8 a.m. and noon to register. The registration fee is $20.

“This year, we are offering a special opportunity to have your message seen at the car show,” said Frazier. “We are offering a row sponsorship, which is usually $250, for only $100. Sponsor a full row of cars, and you will get a sign with your name or your business name on it placed on-site to identify you as a sponsor. In addition, you will have the opportunity to put something for the auto owners to remember you by in the goodie bags we will give to each of them as they register. This is a great opportunity to have a captive audience reviewing your materials who may be looking for your goods or services.”

For more information, contact Frazier at 615-697-5066 or vickief@artizaninsurance.com.