Jonah’s Journey vice president speaks to Rotary

Taylor lives in Lebanon with his wife and three children and is a member of the Glade Church in Mt. Juliet. Jonah’s Journey is a nonprofit organization in Goodlettsville that provides foster homes for children whose mothers are in prison.

The organization began when one mother in the Tennessee Prison for Women asked another mother to care for her child while she was in prison. The agreement was that the imprisoned mother would get the child back when she got out. From there, it turned into an organization.

“The big difference between Jonah’s Journey and other foster home programs is that the end goal for our program is always to reunite the children with their parent, whether they’re in prison, rehab…whatever they’re going through,” said Taylor.

Ten years ago, the group started working out of Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville. Five years later, it opened a location in Columbus, Mississippi.

It works on a voluntary placement agreement. The mother agrees to place the child in the care of a family through Jonah’s Journey while in prison. The family, in turn, agrees to give the child back when the mother is released.

“There have been some cases where the mother has asked the foster family to adopt their child, but we are 100-percent voluntary,” said Taylor. “We are not an adoption agency. We don’t want to be an adoption agency. We don’t promote adoption. We believe mother and child belong together, and our job is to help that happen.”

Taylor said while there are other agencies that provide temporary foster care for children, Jonah’s Journey in unique.

“There are some organizations out there that do Christian or faith-based foster parenting,” said Taylor. “We are the only one that caters to the children of women who are incarcerated. There is no one else that does that.”