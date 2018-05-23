Online votes to help Empower Me Center

Empower Me has the chance to win a $25,000 prize to buy adaptive playground equipment through the Kiwanis International 2018 Legacy of Play contest.

The contest runs until May 31, and people can vote once per day from its Facebook page. Search “Empower Me Center” on Facebook to get the link for voting.

The group recently paid cash and bought 25.45 acres of land on South Hartmann Drive to build its future Empower Me Center.

The center will eventually consist of a community recreational building, a recreational sports complex and independent living cottages, all geared to meet the unique needs of individuals with a variety of disabilities.

The building will allow Empower Me to increase its enrollment fourfold during the summer, have year-round recreational programs for adults and offer education classes and courses to health care and education professionals, as well as individuals in the community.

The recreational sports complex will consist of a splash pad, playground, Miracle League baseball field, soccer fields, the Garden of Dreams with outdoor musical instruments and an outdoor covered sports court. Year-round recreational sport leagues will be offered.

There will also be 16 cottages for independent living once the main building is built.

For more information about Empower Me or how to get involved, visit empowermecenter.com.