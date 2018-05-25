Benefit planned for Watertown bus driver

Davanne Davenport Blair-Tippett recently died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her family described her as an influential part of the Watertown community, as she was a school bus driver for Wilson County Schools for 20 years and drove hundreds of students and athletes to and from school and to field trips, games and more.

Tippett and her husband, Rick, led dozens of Watertown children to complete their Eagle Scout ranks and were involved in several other activities and events in Wilson County.

The benefit event will take place at the Watertown Community Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and will include a barbecue lunch, bake sale, silent auction and more.

Donations will also be accepted for the family at gofundme.com/keeping-spouse-home.